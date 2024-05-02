Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 8,936 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,936 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 45.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,069,229.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 227,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,931,945.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,419 shares of company stock worth $18,571,413 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Varonis Systems stock opened at $43.44 on Thursday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.81.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

