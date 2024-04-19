Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,760,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,582,503,000 after purchasing an additional 180,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,418,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,285,838,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,105,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $543.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,351. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $571.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $527.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The stock has a market cap of $207.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

