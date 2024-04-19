Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 15,796 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,796 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $13,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,495 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 932,741 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,104,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,746,000 after purchasing an additional 397,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 104,956 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.36. 1,892,653 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

