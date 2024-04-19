Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 70,629 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,629 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up 2.4% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $26,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

IOO stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.61. 62,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,665. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $89.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.40.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

