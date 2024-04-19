Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.13 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,423,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,955,023,000 after acquiring an additional 133,061 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $962,711,000 after acquiring an additional 259,855 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $887,649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.82. 383,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $296.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 47.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.80.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

