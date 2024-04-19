Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,629 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after buying an additional 315,999 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after buying an additional 585,104 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after buying an additional 202,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.52. The company had a trading volume of 905,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,803. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

