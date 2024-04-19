First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 821.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 76,868 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $109.38. The company had a trading volume of 730,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,178. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.69. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

