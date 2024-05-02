Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($27.63) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.03% from the company’s previous close.

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 1.0 %

Endeavour Mining stock traded down GBX 17 ($0.21) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,679 ($21.09). 10,345,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,768. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,557.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,590. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 1,231 ($15.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,242 ($28.16). The firm has a market cap of £4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23,985.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Endeavour Mining news, insider Naguib Sawiris bought 47,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,839 ($35.66) per share, with a total value of £1,357,609.80 ($1,705,325.71). In other Endeavour Mining news, insider Naguib Sawiris bought 47,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,839 ($35.66) per share, with a total value of £1,357,609.80 ($1,705,325.71). Also, insider Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($19.86) per share, for a total transaction of £79,050 ($99,296.57). Company insiders own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.