BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.44

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 668065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,347 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

