Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 9,053 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,053 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

