4,331 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

