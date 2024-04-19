Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Increased to C$2.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 77.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CFX. CIBC lowered their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.95.

CFX traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.55. 8,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.69. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$2.48. The stock has a market cap of C$101.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$193.90 million for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. Equities analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

