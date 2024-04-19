Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 2,030 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,025,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.32. 843,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,398. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.