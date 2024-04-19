National Bankshares Trims Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Target Price to C$104.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AEM. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Veritas Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.88.

AEM stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$87.27. The stock had a trading volume of 488,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,285. The firm has a market cap of C$43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$59.36 and a 1-year high of C$88.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.18.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.4364596 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

