Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Invests $728,000 in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Capri makes up 5.5% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,996,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,571,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,352,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

CPRI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

