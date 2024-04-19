Forte Asset Management LLC Has $929,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Forte Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,095 shares during the quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $120,140,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.06. 1,184,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,658. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

