Forte Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Forte Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,609 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $488,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,989,000 after purchasing an additional 869,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,363,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,594 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

