Forte Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,574 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,928 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average of $78.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

