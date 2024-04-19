CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,917,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,518,000 after acquiring an additional 286,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,061,000 after purchasing an additional 761,383 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,019,000 after purchasing an additional 91,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,146,000 after purchasing an additional 596,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

CSGP traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $84.47. The company had a trading volume of 442,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,524. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.34. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.84.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

