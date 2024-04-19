CRH (NYSE:CRH) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.31.

Get CRH alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Price Performance

CRH Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $77.14 on Monday. CRH has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average is $69.83.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at $941,562,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,454,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,222,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 1,136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,691 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.