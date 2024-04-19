DA Davidson Boosts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $191.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $179.00 to $191.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $144.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.39, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.56 and a 200 day moving average of $138.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,435,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,514,000 after purchasing an additional 809,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,271 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,163,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,197 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,169,000 after acquiring an additional 496,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

