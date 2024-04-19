Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $9.61 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ANSYS by 167.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,324,000 after purchasing an additional 491,935 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $145,144,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1,922.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,066,000 after purchasing an additional 313,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $324.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.