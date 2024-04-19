River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,118 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $147,633,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $169.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.11. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.