River Road Asset Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,156,000 after purchasing an additional 233,683 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $26.44 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Research analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EDR shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.30.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 17,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $432,236.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 17,950 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $432,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $530,591.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,465 shares of company stock worth $4,847,868. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

