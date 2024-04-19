Bank of Queensland Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.17 (ASX:BOQ)

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Sunday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
Bank of Queensland Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Patrick Allaway 259,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Bank of Queensland
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Queensland
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings: AI Dominance and Future Outlook
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.