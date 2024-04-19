Domino’s Pizza Group plc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Edison Inv. Res Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Edison Inv. Res analyst R. Pointon forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.
Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance
Shares of DPUKY opened at $8.15 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
