Domino’s Pizza Group plc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Edison Inv. Res Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Edison Inv. Res analyst R. Pointon forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

Shares of DPUKY opened at $8.15 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12.

Domino’s Pizza Group Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

