Desjardins Weighs in on Goodfood Market Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO – Free Report) – Desjardins increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Goodfood Market in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Desjardins also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Goodfood Market Price Performance
Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.10 million.
