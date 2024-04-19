Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

Home Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Home Bancorp has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.68. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HBCP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $971,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.