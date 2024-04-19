Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for adidas in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ FY2026 earnings at $5.41 EPS.
ADDYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.
adidas Stock Performance
adidas stock opened at $119.73 on Friday. adidas has a 12 month low of $79.58 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.18.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.36). adidas had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion.
Institutional Trading of adidas
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter.
adidas Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.2394 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.09%.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than adidas
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Magnificent Seven Stocks Outperforming the Rest
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Buy the Dip in Netflix Stock, It Won’t Last Long
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Bargain Alert: Gitlab’s Slide Has Created a Temporary 40% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.