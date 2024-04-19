EQT (NYSE:EQT) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

Equities researchers at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised EQT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.42. 335,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,358,076. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EQT will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 896,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 116.3% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 57,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 30,927 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 9.2% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

