Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 29.21%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 0.2 %

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,296,990.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

