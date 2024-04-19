Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 0.6%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.24 and last traded at $28.33. Approximately 6,359,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,421,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

The company has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

