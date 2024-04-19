Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $126.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $101.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.25. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,500,000 after acquiring an additional 548,457 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after acquiring an additional 103,786 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.6% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,069,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,912,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 746,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,770,000 after acquiring an additional 301,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.