Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $26.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 423.39% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene
About Evogene
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
