Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $26.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.

Get Evogene alerts:

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 423.39% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

About Evogene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evogene by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Evogene by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Evogene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Evogene by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.