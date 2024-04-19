Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 85,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,476,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $612.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 132.13%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Research analysts expect that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolv Technologies

In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $276,559.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,975,473 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $276,559.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,975,473 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 100.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

See Also

