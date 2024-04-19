Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,023 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 2.78% of Alteryx worth $94,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Alteryx Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:AYX opened at $48.26 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.67. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 118.87%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal bought 9,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $440,952.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 118,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,928.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal bought 9,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $440,952.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 118,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,928.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker bought 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $2,035,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 86,656 shares of company stock worth $4,137,803 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

(Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.