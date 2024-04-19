Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 141 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of AON by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

AON traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.94. 84,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,460. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.92. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $284.85 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.69.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

