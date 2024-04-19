Financial Symmetry Inc Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Financial Symmetry Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 1.2% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.97. 1,247,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,054. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $60.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.