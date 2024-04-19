First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Makes New $213,000 Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $64.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,804,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,550,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.