First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Purchases 209 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.09.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE KO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.50. 5,583,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,670,474. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $256.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

