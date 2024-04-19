G999 Trading 32.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, G999 has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $2.90 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00054744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00021039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001053 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

