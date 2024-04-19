BITICA COIN (BDCC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $723.77 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $723.77 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,084,755,586 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04001415 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

