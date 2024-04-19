General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,546 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 178,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $19,620,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 730,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after acquiring an additional 78,938 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.22. 9,041,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,301,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.04.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

