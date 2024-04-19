Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 619,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 754,080 shares.The stock last traded at $99.93 and had previously closed at $99.93.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average of $99.94.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,382,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,211 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 10,628.3% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,253,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,834 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,419,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,179,000 after buying an additional 671,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,463,000.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

