Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 619,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 754,080 shares.The stock last traded at $99.93 and had previously closed at $99.93.
Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average of $99.94.
Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF
About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF
The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.