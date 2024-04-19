IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Down 4.9%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 63,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 273,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IGMS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.05. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 11,568.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $28,622.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,961 shares in the company, valued at $918,454.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $28,622.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,454.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $47,078.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,191 shares of company stock worth $80,927 over the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 370.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

