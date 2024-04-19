3,690 Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Purchased by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA SSO traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,639,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,446. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.15. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $77.96.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

