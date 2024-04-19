Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$120.00 at National Bankshares

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$90.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ATB Capital upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$94.23.

TSE IMO traded up C$1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching C$95.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,253. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$60.19 and a one year high of C$101.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$89.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.57 billion. Analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 8.4369527 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

