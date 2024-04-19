Insider Buying: Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) insider Tim Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of Empresaria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £1,800 ($2,240.76).

Tim Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 19th, Tim Anderson purchased 30,000 shares of Empresaria Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,444.54).

Empresaria Group Trading Down 1.3 %

EMR traded down GBX 0.47 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 35.03 ($0.44). 208,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,026. Empresaria Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 30.75 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 63.50 ($0.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.31 million, a PE ratio of -591.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Empresaria Group Cuts Dividend

Empresaria Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Empresaria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,666.67%.

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

