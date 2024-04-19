Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Up 3.9%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 125,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,340,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.30 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $265.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter & Co, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,986,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 64,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

