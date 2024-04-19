International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Decreased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 121,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in International Business Machines by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.44. The company had a trading volume of 390,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,981. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.56 and a 200 day moving average of $168.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $167.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

